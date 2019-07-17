Red Hat (RHT) Holding Raised by Pentwater Capital Management Lp; Kimberly (KMB) Stock Rose While Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut Its Stake

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 185,202 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com owns 3,430 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.05% or 85,034 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De has invested 0.22% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 1832 Asset LP accumulated 2,356 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 15,948 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 112,161 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 24 shares. 3,204 were reported by Fayez Sarofim Company. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 108,901 shares. Clean Yield Gru, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,487 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 2,432 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.19% or 6,848 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services owns 100 shares.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,494 shares to 56,299 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.36M for 21.17 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com owns 1,541 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pinebridge Investments LP has 13,351 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 3,856 shares. Moreover, United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,220 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 589,802 shares. Com Retail Bank accumulated 5,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 34,135 shares. 94 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 60,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2,535 shares. 460,686 are held by Citigroup. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).