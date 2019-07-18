Red Hat (RHT) Holding Held by Argentiere Capital Ag; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Broderick Brian C Increased Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,474 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.02. About 5.64M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares to 18,298 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.