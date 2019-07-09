Red Hat (RHT) Holding Has Lifted by Kellner Capital Llc; As Discovery (DISCK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 1.60M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,000 shares. Alpine Associates Mgmt Incorporated has 4.46% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hills Bank Trust stated it has 0.85% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Havens Advsr Llc invested in 13.28% or 75,090 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 99,151 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And owns 158,403 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 2,127 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 77 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). S Muoio & Comm Lc owns 10,000 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 590,115 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.04% or 982,243 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James Assocs invested in 149,644 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares to 35,293 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 29,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

