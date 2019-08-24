Red Hat (RHT) Holding Boosted by Yakira Capital Management Inc; Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Increased Its Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 495.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 157,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 189,374 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.59M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt Comm invested in 1.54M shares or 0.96% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 226,740 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 19,248 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. Cornerstone holds 207 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The Kentucky-based Field Main National Bank has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 187,115 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sei Investments Co accumulated 173,753 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc reported 179,796 shares. 73,074 are held by Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability. Castleark Mngmt Limited Co owns 20,880 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Stevens Mgmt LP invested in 0.23% or 127,164 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust reported 8,201 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 12,400 shares to 32,600 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,066 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 22,895 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alpine Assoc Mngmt accumulated 740,336 shares. Venator Cap Mgmt invested 6.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Brown Cap Ltd invested in 4,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 4.07% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 94 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Company reported 480,140 shares stake. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Inv Counsel accumulated 22,231 shares or 1.49% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) accumulated 668 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 3,132 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Inv Advisers Inc reported 247,781 shares or 5.82% of all its holdings.

