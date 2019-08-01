Red Hat (RHT) Holding Boosted by Moab Capital Partners Llc; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose, Linscomb & Williams Decreased Its Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 294,583 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 2,700 shares. Peoples Services invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 10,000 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,805 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 80,093 shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 500 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.14% or 911,919 shares in its portfolio. Rare Infrastructure Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Moreover, Cypress Funds Lc has 4.61% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 425,000 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 2,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 75,278 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 5,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Capital has 0.1% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Fund (EES) by 34,347 shares to 700,325 shares, valued at $25.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by 247Wallst.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 108.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 53,467 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $46.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 67,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,050 shares, and cut its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 2,495 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 5,614 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.58% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 177,195 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Street reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Allstate Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,801 shares. Gabelli Co Invest Advisers has 5.82% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 247,781 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 2.22 million shares. Myriad Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.21% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 538,499 shares stake. Parsons Ri holds 0.03% or 1,559 shares in its portfolio. 80,084 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Com has 1.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 4,781 shares.