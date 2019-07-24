Red Hat (RHT) Holding Boosted by Havens Advisors Llc; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Market Valuation Rose, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Boosted Its Stake

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.54M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 1.18M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 138,043 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $50.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 914,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,436 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru has 0.13% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,856 shares. Geode Mngmt accumulated 2.88M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co reported 173,984 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group holds 6,897 shares. 15,900 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Incorporated. 4,110 were accumulated by Arrow Fin Corporation. 231,866 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,172 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Manhattan owns 1,759 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 273,169 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 34,135 shares stake. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 57,985 shares.