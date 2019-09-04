Red Hat (RHT) Holding Boosted by Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd; Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) as Share Value Declined

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 473,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 1.30M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas owns 24,352 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 965,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 175,211 are held by Pnc Financial Grp Inc. Bancorp Of America De has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1.54 million shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.17% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 18,816 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Maine-based Schroder Invest Mngmt has invested 0.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cibc World Mkts accumulated 23,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 9,672 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 5,680 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 10,340 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 302,596 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 63,300 shares to 326,500 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.66 million for 9.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 1,109 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 645 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 148,900 shares. Korea Investment reported 93,710 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tremblant Capital Grp has 57,893 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 251 shares. 9,705 were reported by Johnson Investment Counsel. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 11,749 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 0.01% or 584 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swedbank holds 344,458 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has 1.25M shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 400 shares.