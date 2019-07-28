Red Hat (RHT) Holder Yakira Capital Management Upped Stake; Ancora Advisors Boosted Holding in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB)

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 19,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,626 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 39,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 129,688 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,061 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 149,897 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies by 31,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,784 shares, and cut its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM).