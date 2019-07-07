Red Hat (RHT) Holder Westchester Capital Management Raised Its Position by $52.51 Million; Mcrae Capital Management Increased Position in Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) by $595,560

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 288,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.46 million, up from 994,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 718,027 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 53,511 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 36,921 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 200,455 were reported by Hudson Bay Management L P. 13,351 were reported by Pinebridge Ltd Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards Co accumulated 584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 78,123 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp reported 2.35% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First National Trust stated it has 13,239 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 10,334 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluefin Trading Llc holds 0.19% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & Company invested in 1.68% or 462,837 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 16,597 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Highland Cap Management LP has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,979 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares to 10,613 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,177 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

