Red Hat (RHT) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $12.35 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ctc Boosted Its Holding

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91 million, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 67,876 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 109,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, down from 177,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 92,022 shares to 241,266 shares, valued at $86.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 266,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,971 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prns, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,115 shares. Connable Office owns 3,026 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 865 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 526 shares. Stanley has 200 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company invested in 1.18% or 7,127 shares. Adi Ltd Co owns 200 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 4,145 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 27,003 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 2.04% or 50,190 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,196 were reported by Etrade Management Ltd Llc. 21,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Allstate Corporation stated it has 29,354 shares. Burney invested in 970 shares.

