Red Hat (RHT) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Its Five Below (FIVE) Position by $11.91 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26 million shares traded or 39.27% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 96,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.95M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.88. About 652,534 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14,000 shares to 53,600 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank accumulated 5,258 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.06% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 818,067 shares. Yakira Cap Management has invested 5.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.02% or 2,418 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 8 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Com invested in 770 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Na has 1,322 shares. Pnc Financial Services Inc invested in 0.01% or 44,848 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 9,705 shares. 5,249 are held by Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 122,565 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 0.31% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership holds 2.35% or 103,307 shares in its portfolio. Water Island Limited Liability Com reported 6.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 95,075 shares to 874,081 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,135 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 62.94 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Cap Ltd has 7,790 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 15,792 are owned by Jefferies Gru Limited. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Walleye Trading accumulated 0% or 4,291 shares. Crestwood Cap Lp owns 74,432 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fin Bank Trust has 0.04% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 964 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 10,808 shares. Hilltop Inc invested in 2,296 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 101,559 were reported by Swiss Bank. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 15 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 0.06% stake. Atria Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 12,694 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 3,949 shares. Cipher Lp accumulated 12,656 shares or 0.12% of the stock.