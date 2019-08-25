Red Hat (RHT) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.89 Million; Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Element Capital Management Upped Its Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 2177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51 million, up from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 13.91M shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 4,132 shares. Fil stated it has 1.15M shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 4,040 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 609 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc owns 584 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.07% or 22,895 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 31,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 169 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset has 4.44% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Burren Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 22,978 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd holds 0.27% or 4,460 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,417 shares. 5,000 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 35,629 shares to 33,092 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s Why Marathon Oil Stock Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Oil Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.