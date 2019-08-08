Red Hat (RHT) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.89 Million; As Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Lowered Its Position

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 13,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 520,229 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,925 shares to 8,108 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And, a Montana-based fund reported 15,071 shares. 1,806 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Caledonia Pcl has invested 9.17% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 19,533 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.06% or 344,108 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management has 0.1% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 199,015 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research holds 216,878 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 14,213 shares. Research holds 41,905 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.09% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 110 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 3,889 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 126,123 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cap Intl holds 335,016 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,000 shares. $5.26 million worth of stock was sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 10,062 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt holds 63,617 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.04% or 181,397 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 4,146 shares. Cqs Cayman LP holds 0.32% or 39,500 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd invested in 22,886 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.71% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 125,000 shares. Twin Securities holds 24.75% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 255,167 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability, South Dakota-based fund reported 1,351 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Highbridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 4,276 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 2,200 shares.