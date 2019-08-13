Red Hat (RHT) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding; As Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $547,200

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 117,463 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 265,056 were reported by Principal Group Inc. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 28 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fjarde Ap owns 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 53,088 shares. 69,600 are owned by Tt. Williams Jones Limited has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Twin Securities Inc owns 255,167 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Synovus Financial has 440 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 21,200 shares. Venator Capital Limited has invested 6.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Calamos Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 42,090 shares. First Manhattan holds 1,759 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 9,300 shares. 33,759 are owned by Stifel Financial.

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares to 213,809 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teton Advsr Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 144,788 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 34,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25,760 are held by Verition Fund Management Llc. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Meeder Asset owns 9,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Vanguard Gp owns 2.63M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Axa invested in 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 3,293 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 35,444 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). State Street owns 787,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc. by 233,300 shares to 6.02 million shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).