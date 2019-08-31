Red Hat (RHT) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Raging Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 31,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 140,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 172,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/03/2018 – Facebook Tops YouTube for Branded Video Ads According to New Study; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 19/04/2018 – Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP; 28/03/2018 – Advertising Giants: A Quick Valuation Of Facebook And Alphabet; 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering from the fallout related to Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 11/04/2018 – The traders reveal if they “liked” or “disliked” $FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,225 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 42,406 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System owns 258,815 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.07% or 104,547 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability has invested 6.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 225,000 were reported by Manikay Partners Ltd Liability. Parametric Associates Lc accumulated 599,839 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.03% or 99,151 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 3,764 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 35,335 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 14.18% or 53,000 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). D E Shaw And invested in 0.32% or 1.37 million shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moab Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.43% or 79,290 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt owns 1,350 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 54,717 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Staley Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,953 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 50,201 shares. Holderness Invs reported 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Interstate Bancorporation holds 1.08% or 29,136 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.51% or 47,879 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,595 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 255 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Personal Corp stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Management One reported 1.17 million shares stake. Cibc World Corp has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis R M Incorporated has 1.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 166,541 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 72,121 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 263,838 shares to 714,108 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 12,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.