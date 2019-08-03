Red Hat (RHT) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Central Securities Trimmed Its Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Market Valuation Rose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 196 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 135,693 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 12,671 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 21,812 shares. Zweig holds 125,907 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 48,196 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 703,170 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.50 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Atria Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $1.54 million were sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington has invested 0.2% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Murphy Capital Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Axa invested 0.31% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 517 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.34% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Street stated it has 4.36 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Ser Advisors reported 0.09% stake. Bluestein R H holds 1,000 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 850,561 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 7,963 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability reported 36,379 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 117,270 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management Lc has 0.9% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 20,844 shares. At Bancshares stated it has 3,961 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21 million for 28.00 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.