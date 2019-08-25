Red Hat (RHT) Holder Omni Partners Llp Has Boosted Position by $48.24 Million; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered by $12.79 Million Its Stake

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49M, down from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 1.57M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11M, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Boothbay Fund Lc owns 75,601 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. 102,746 are owned by Cibc. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 584 shares. Angelo Gordon Company LP has 4.7% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 275,000 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 3,302 shares. National Pension Ser stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7.50M shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability owns 4,164 shares. Sei holds 139,299 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 45,106 were reported by Moody Bank & Trust Division. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nomura accumulated 0.12% or 160,280 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 90,618 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.36% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

