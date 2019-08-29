Red Hat (RHT) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding by $6.59 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Has Raised by Holowesko Partners Ltd

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.13M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,880 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 151,099 shares. Marathon Cap reported 6,997 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Family Firm invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Argi Invest Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,510 shares. Wills Grp accumulated 43,405 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Raymond James Advsr has 0.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Amer Management Corporation has 26,839 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs owns 3.68M shares. Eastern Commercial Bank reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Old Republic Intl has invested 2.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Send Exxon Mobil Stock Surging – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 101,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares to 9,070 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fundamental Bull Case For MongoDB: 216% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Edge Lp holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 505,409 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 341,950 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,614 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa accumulated 24,507 shares. 1,320 are held by Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Soros Fund Mgmt Llc holds 325,191 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Msd Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 2,150 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc reported 546,316 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. York Cap Mngmt Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 422,395 shares. Omni Ptnrs Llp accumulated 13.61% or 673,841 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,265 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Llc has 0.18% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).