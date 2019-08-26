Red Hat (RHT) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake; As Harris Del (HRS) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Cut Its Holding by $388,755

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Miami Beach Upgrades Analog Network with Harris P25 System; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded Rs 944 Crore ($141 Million) Contract to Modernize lndia’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 16/03/2018 – DeAndre Harris, Beaten by White Supremacists in Charlottesville, Is Found Not Guilty of Assault; 07/05/2018 – Inseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 26/03/2018 – REDFLOW LTD RFX.AX – NAMED TIM HARRIS AS ITS NEW CEO; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on Senate Passage of SESTA; 29/05/2018 – SEC Says Jeffrey Harris, Chief Economist and Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, to Leave the Agency; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Announces Carroll County Town Hall; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,972 shares to 94,212 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma reported 0.09% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 190,516 shares. Richard C Young Com Limited invested in 82,674 shares or 2.52% of the stock. 13,440 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Nomura Asset Management Co invested in 42,090 shares. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.02% or 1,775 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.12% or 188,028 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). E&G LP owns 2,500 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Griffin Asset Management has 0.11% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 4,865 shares. Kings Point Mngmt invested in 588 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.09M shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,750 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 34,388 shares. Registered Advisor has 4,935 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 297 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Pinnacle Assocs reported 1,500 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 196 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 269,117 are owned by Federated Pa. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bamco Inc New York invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 26,116 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd stated it has 96,096 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 22,895 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Personal Corp reported 2,279 shares.