Red Hat (RHT) Holder Kellner Capital Has Upped Holding; Skytop Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Equinix (EQIX)

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Mgmt Lp holds 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 1.77M shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.33% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 235,733 shares. 2,414 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. Conning accumulated 0.04% or 7,494 shares. 38 are held by Oakworth Cap. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 483,709 shares. Amer National Ins Com Tx holds 0.41% or 43,160 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.3% or 202,896 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Co Il invested in 42,406 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 0.01% or 77,393 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 162,232 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,146 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 8,062 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Incorporated holds 0.52% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 268,192 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 4,133 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.41% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Natl Pension Service has 86,650 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd holds 211,233 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Green Street Llc has 7.35% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 12,596 were reported by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Ems Capital Limited Partnership owns 530 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Albion Financial Ut holds 1,916 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd owns 3,583 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 3 shares. Moreover, White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,248 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).