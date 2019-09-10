Red Hat (RHT) Holder Havens Advisors Boosted Stake; Costar Group (CSGP) Share Price Rose While Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 9,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 79,138 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91M, down from 88,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $37.31 during the last trading session, reaching $578.7. About 277,923 shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 277,364 shares to 836,407 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 281,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.72M for 64.59 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,500 are held by Swiss Bankshares. Hanseatic Management Svcs reported 0.95% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Waddell And Reed Financial reported 898,623 shares stake. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Com has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 766 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 52,138 are held by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Falcon Point Lc invested in 0.16% or 636 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Efg Asset (Americas) reported 0.97% stake. Cap invested in 100,000 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). United Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Mercantile Tru invested in 700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 66,383 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc reported 9,250 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 92 shares. 119,907 are owned by Macquarie Ltd. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 5,249 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset invested in 43,798 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Schroder Mgmt has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 8,062 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 9,300 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New York-based S Muoio And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Westpac Corporation invested in 27,800 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Pentwater Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).