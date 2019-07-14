Red Hat (RHT) Holder Havens Advisors Boosted Holding; Vetements De Sport Gildan Les (GIL) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Its Holding

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Vetements De Sport Gildan Inc Les (GIL) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 3.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.70M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.98M, down from 10.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Vetements De Sport Gildan Inc Les for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 338,447 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.25 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20,000 shares to 30,537 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co The (NYSE:HSY).