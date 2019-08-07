Red Hat (RHT) Holder Harvest Management Lowered Its Position; Bancfirst (BANF) Stake Maintained by Proshare Advisors Llc

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bancfirst Corp (BANF) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 19,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 170,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, up from 150,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bancfirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 47,509 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.92 million shares or 1.68% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communication reported 1,700 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 71,689 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Cwm Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 17 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp stated it has 148,866 shares. Monroe Bankshares And Mi invested in 26,735 shares or 0.45% of the stock. State Street stated it has 366,065 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 5,332 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 76 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 96,604 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 5,400 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 8,466 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Company reported 99,338 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BANF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BancFirst (BANF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BancFirst (BANF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Endo International plc (ENDP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BancFirst (BANF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,481 activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18,331 shares to 146,131 shares, valued at $45.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 7,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,413 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).