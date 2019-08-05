Red Hat (RHT) Holder Harvest Management Cut Its Stake by $364,000 as Market Value Were Volatile; As Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Share Value Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.77 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 87.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 26,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 211,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 795,154 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 11,300 shares to 37,900 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 181,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp.

