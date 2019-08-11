Red Hat (RHT) Holder Granite Investment Partners Lowered Its Stake; Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Share Price Rose While Alley Company Lifted Its Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 24,394 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 50,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 429,513 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 41,511 shares to 257,940 shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 37,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.

