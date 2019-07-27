Red Hat (RHT) Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lifted Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position by $119.50 Million as Shares Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 618,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33 million shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $11.4B-$11.8B; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 257,727 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $61.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Said to be on Cusp of Justice Approval for Sprint Corp. (S) Deal – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS)/Sprint (S) deal with DOJ broke down at least once because of changing deal terms by DISH (DISH) and Charlie Ergen – FBN – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint And T-Mobile Finally Get Approval To Merge – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22 million for 21.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bankshares Department holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 13 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westpac Banking has 24,493 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.66% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Texas-based Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 36,614 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 26,090 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited accumulated 4,046 shares. Overbrook invested in 501,208 shares or 7.45% of the stock. 17,717 were reported by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 129,637 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 1,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seatown Pte Limited reported 373,816 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 33,157 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 50,361 shares.