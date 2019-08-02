Red Hat (RHT) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Stake; Addus Homecare Com (ADUS) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $469,980 as Stock Price Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,063 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 51 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 9,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp Com (ADUS) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 7,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 30,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 48,460 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De reported 78,123 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 538,499 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 4,553 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 44,848 shares. Swedbank holds 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 344,458 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt reported 87,147 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 202,896 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Williams Jones And Lc has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Css Lc Il holds 0.06% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 10,549 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny. Oak Associate Ltd Oh owns 150,029 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares to 15,136 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 3,907 shares. Eos Lp owns 2.17 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 23,530 shares. 3,600 are owned by Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Pier Cap accumulated 1.4% or 141,768 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 32,860 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). The Texas-based Smith Asset Management Gp Lp has invested 0.03% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Friess Associate Ltd Llc holds 76,048 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 17,295 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A invested in 40,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 135 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,800 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8,931 shares stake.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences In Com by 17,220 shares to 25,745 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc Com by 12,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.20M for 41.62 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.