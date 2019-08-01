Red Hat (RHT) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Holding by $6.37 Million; Blb&B Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $320,370 as Valuation Declined

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 2,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 1.89 million shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alpine Global Limited Liability Company owns 57,500 shares. Moreover, S Muoio has 1.67% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 10,000 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 22,196 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 258 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fiera Corp accumulated 11,089 shares. Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fil Ltd holds 0.33% or 1.15M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited has invested 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hills Bank Trust has 17,297 shares. 15,646 were reported by Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37,138 shares to 28,593 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,003 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sprout’s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 18,285 shares to 194,998 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.