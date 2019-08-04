Red Hat (RHT) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Holding by $1.75 Million; Albany Intl (AIN) Stock Value Rose While Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased by $5.31 Million Its Stake

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 74,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 372,535 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.67 million, down from 447,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.23. About 166,762 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 9,618 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 75,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, up from 65,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 18,845 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,752 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 7,394 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 10,800 shares. 26,637 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 13,335 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 59,793 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 6,295 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 89,308 shares stake. Putnam Investments Ltd holds 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) or 70,138 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 14,083 shares to 524,538 shares, valued at $46.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 143,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.62% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Piedmont Invest Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,717 shares. 26,465 were reported by Granite Prns Ltd Liability Company. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc has 93,351 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,320 shares. Profund Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,484 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Manhattan Co invested in 0% or 1,759 shares. 71,984 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Maple Management Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,535 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.1% stake.