Red Hat (RHT) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake; As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Value Declined, Robotti Robert Raised by $3.45 Million Its Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 19,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.05% or $8.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 1.81M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,467 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (Prn) by 81,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,106 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).