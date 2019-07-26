Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Boosted Its Position by $16.38 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Holder Bruce & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.41 Million

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $378.62. About 33,794 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 3,961 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fred Alger has 675,714 shares. Oz LP reported 0.94% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 66,093 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Pension Ser reported 207,447 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 22,886 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Msd Ltd Partnership holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 180,000 shares. The Vermont-based Maple Capital Inc has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). D E Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Illinois-based Pentwater Cap Mgmt LP has invested 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Financial Services Corp has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amer Interest Gru has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 401,127 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 550,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

