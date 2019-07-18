Red Hat Inc. (RHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat Inc. 182 0.00 N/A 2.39 77.46 QAD Inc. 32 2.57 N/A 0.49 67.35

Demonstrates Red Hat Inc. and QAD Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. QAD Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Red Hat Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Red Hat Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than QAD Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Red Hat Inc. and QAD Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Red Hat Inc. and QAD Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Red Hat Inc. is $190, with potential upside of 1.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Red Hat Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 11.32% respectively. 0.4% are Red Hat Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49% QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83%

For the past year Red Hat Inc. has weaker performance than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Red Hat Inc. beats QAD Inc.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.