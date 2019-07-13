Red Hat Inc. (RHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Since Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat Inc. 182 9.60 N/A 2.39 77.46 Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.93 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Red Hat Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Risk and Volatility

Red Hat Inc.’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Hat Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Red Hat Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Red Hat Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Red Hat Inc.’s upside potential is 1.22% at a $190 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Castlight Health Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 42.41% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Castlight Health Inc. appears more favorable than Red Hat Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Red Hat Inc. shares and 72.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. 0.4% are Red Hat Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Castlight Health Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year Red Hat Inc. has weaker performance than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Castlight Health Inc.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.