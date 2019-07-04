Red Hat Inc. (RHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Both Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat Inc. 181 9.60 N/A 2.39 77.46 Alteryx Inc. 81 25.82 N/A 0.50 176.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Red Hat Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Alteryx Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Red Hat Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Red Hat Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alteryx Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Red Hat Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Alteryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Alteryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Red Hat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Red Hat Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Red Hat Inc.’s upside potential is 1.23% at a $190 average price target. On the other hand, Alteryx Inc.’s potential downside is -23.25% and its average price target is $88.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Red Hat Inc. seems more appealing than Alteryx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Red Hat Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.7% of Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Red Hat Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49% Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04%

For the past year Red Hat Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Alteryx Inc.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.