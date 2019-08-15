Red Hat Com (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile While Capital Counsel Cut Its Holding by $1.46 Million; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holder Rmb Capital Management Boosted Holding by $979,520

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The hedge fund held 75,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 60,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 95,098 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 06/03/2018 MEDITECH Holdings South Africa Expands Solution Offerings and Data Value with Commvault; 10/04/2018 – Commvault Innovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Aver; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT SYSTEMS SAYS “HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH ELLIOTT”; 06/03/2018 – Kaminario and Commvault Join Forces to Accelerate and Automate Operational Backup and Recovery and Ensure Business Continuity; 02/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT NOMINATES FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMMVAULT BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Commvault lnnovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Averages In Customer Support Satisfaction; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Takes Stake in CommVault: 13D Filing; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Academy Award Winning Filmmaker And Two Of Hollywood’s Top Stunt Performers Headline Commvault GO 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Commvault Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVLT) ROE Of 1.5% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,472 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp accumulated 17,241 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Marshall Wace Llp owns 239,797 shares. Security National Tru reported 1,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 37,602 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,800 shares. 166 were reported by Moody Bancorporation Trust Division. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 216,598 shares. Zacks reported 0.04% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy F (TTP) by 32,211 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $164,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 116,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,644 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,342 are owned by First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company. Parsons Mngmt Ri accumulated 0.03% or 1,559 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Msd Prtn LP has 180,000 shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 66,093 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0.01% or 729 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 9,300 shares. Charter invested in 0.03% or 1,390 shares. 4.00M are owned by Jennison Associates Ltd Com. Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cambridge Research Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 283,334 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 700,693 shares.