Red Hat Com (RHT) Market Value Rose While Capital Counsel Lowered Position; Union Bankshares Increases Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 4.15M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (NYSE:AL) by 91,896 shares to 583,510 shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Llc owns 0.43% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 56,234 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 51,154 shares stake. Water Island Capital Limited Liability stated it has 6.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 28,469 are held by Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd. Kepos Lp accumulated 125,000 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 53,359 shares. Angelo Gordon Lp owns 275,000 shares. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 22,400 shares. Moreover, Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Omni Prns Llp accumulated 673,841 shares or 13.61% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 0.07% stake. Msd Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 180,000 shares. 65 were reported by Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 403,955 shares in its portfolio.

