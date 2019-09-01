Red Hat Com (RHT) Holder Capital Counsel Lowered Stake by $1.46 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holding Maintained by Dafna Capital Management Llc

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 156,310 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W And Ny has 218,055 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 401,127 shares. Amp Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 89,084 shares. First Personal Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 149 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 3,001 shares. Counsel Ltd New York holds 8.08% or 605,396 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv accumulated 9,503 shares. Price Michael F owns 16,000 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 158,249 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability reported 196 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,299 shares to 63,045 shares, valued at $73.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,582 were reported by Sectoral Asset Mgmt. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,565 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 84,399 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 472,958 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0% or 37,148 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 44,463 shares stake. First Manhattan Company invested in 18,288 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 33,831 shares. 188 were accumulated by Howe Rusling Incorporated. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,983 shares. Bvf Inc Il holds 3.80 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 7,996 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0% or 47,878 shares.

