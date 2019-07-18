Recro Pharma (REPH) Shareholder Newtyn Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.47 Million as Share Price Rose; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Holding as Shares Declined

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 87,225 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 47,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 743,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 791,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 604,397 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Upcoming FDA Decision Creates Upside And Catalyst For Recro Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH): Here are Midwood Capital Managementâ€™s Thoughts On The Pharmaceutical Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings And IPOs – Benzinga” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recro Pharma Amends Athyrium Credit Facility Nasdaq:REPH – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA rejects Recro Pharma’s IV meloxicam again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp reported 47,682 shares. Moreover, Orbimed Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 43,499 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 12,875 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 17,500 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 57,864 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 41,500 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 950,874 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 15,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0% or 53,562 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 91,191 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 103,862 shares stake. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 137,111 shares. 23,094 are held by Bancorporation Of America Corp De.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 76,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 157,200 shares to 323,000 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 12,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,431 shares, and has risen its stake in The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson Companies Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Patterson Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2019: ZGNX,OVID,PDCO – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schein Q4 miss pressues Patterson, down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Patterson Cos. (PDCO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Capital Ltd owns 743,737 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 66,273 shares. Cwm Limited holds 1,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 22,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Mairs And Pwr invested in 0.16% or 599,765 shares. Stevens Cap LP has 115,134 shares. 132,483 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C invested in 0.07% or 672,799 shares. Guyasuta Investment Inc invested in 0.1% or 39,960 shares. Whittier, California-based fund reported 15,350 shares. Amg Funds Lc has 0.75% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 34,900 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Optimum Invest Advsr has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).