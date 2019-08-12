Recro Pharma (REPH) Shareholder Newtyn Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.47 Million as Stock Price Rose; Arvest Trust Company Has Decreased Walmart (WMT) Stake by $1.12 Million; Stock Value Rose

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 11,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 110,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, down from 122,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 5.30M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle; 12/05/2018 – There’s a whole bunch of data in Walmart’s corner that supports the risk it’s taking in buying Flipkart – Here’s five charts that explain:; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 146,218 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,749 shares to 180,147 shares, valued at $20.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 117,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 325 shares. Maryland-based Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hartford Invest stated it has 164,194 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 19,030 shares. Oarsman Cap has invested 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Warren Averett Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6,277 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc has 0.52% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3.13M shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 54,952 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 541,565 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 47,300 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 1.34% or 61,512 shares. 4,486 are owned by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co invested in 149,052 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate has 3.08M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 76,501 shares to 151,800 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 51,261 shares. 6,352 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 87,989 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 23,396 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 43,446 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 1,196 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 404,145 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0% or 742,200 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Invesco stated it has 102,656 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 91,191 shares. 103,862 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1.11 million shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 57,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

