Recro Pharma (REPH) Share Value Rose While Spark Investment Management Has Raised Holding; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Value Declined, Hs Management Partners Decreased Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 18,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 957,840 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.69 million, down from 975,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.61 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 70,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $719,000, up from 38,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 501,331 shares traded or 157.60% up from the average. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold REPH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Monarch Partners Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 77,687 shares. 58,297 are owned by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Dupont Capital Management holds 55,394 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Corsair Management Limited Partnership holds 2.21% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 742,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 148,946 shares. Moreover, Spark Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Citigroup Inc accumulated 5,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 140,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 19,457 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Company has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 769,300 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc accumulated 0.02% or 165,433 shares. Opus Point Prns Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.17% or 11,353 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 15,100 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 68,700 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 57,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,132 shares, and cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.