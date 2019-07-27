Recro Pharma (REPH) Holder Newtyn Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.47 Million as Stock Price Rose; Northpointe Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $4.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 125,640 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 36,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 68,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,045 are owned by Windward Capital Mngmt Company Ca. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investment House Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap invested in 46,120 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability reported 65,998 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 155,514 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Essex Inv reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc reported 13,413 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Llc holds 130,908 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 65,519 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,834 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 92,575 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 35,986 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meridian Counsel invested 3.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.