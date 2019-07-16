Recro Pharma (REPH) Holder Newtyn Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.47 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holding by $389,168 as Stock Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 124,296 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recro Pharma Obtains $40.5 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital Through Expanded Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recro Pharma Announces Six-Year Extension of License and Supply Agreement Between Teva and Recro Gainesville – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recro Pharma Provides Regulatory Update for IV Meloxicam – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Recro Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REPH) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 6,352 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 23,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management owns 598,107 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Essex Inv Ltd Liability has 251,464 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 91,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 51,261 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 11,353 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 38,925 shares. Broadfin Lc reported 1.91M shares stake. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc reported 555 shares stake. 124 are owned by Pnc Fincl Service Gp. 199,155 are held by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 76,501 shares to 151,800 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tilray Inc (Put) by 61,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.07 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $22.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Get Staples Exposure Without a Big Commitment – ETF Trends” on July 15, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Stands Out In The Calm – Forbes” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of PG&E Jolted Higher on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.