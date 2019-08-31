Recro Pharma (REPH) Holder Newtyn Management Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Sensato Investors Decreased Its Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $2.09 Million as Shares Declined

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 34,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 81,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 2.07M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 104,501 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $593.47M for 17.78 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

