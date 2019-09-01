Recro Pharma (REPH) Holder Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Holding by $690,150; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Qv Investors Boosted Stake by $604,889

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 11,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 534,196 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.69M, up from 522,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 138,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 104,501 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,600 shares to 246,900 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 45,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Co reported 742,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd owns 93,906 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 404,145 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 124 shares stake. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). State Bank Of America De owns 23,094 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 23,115 shares. Strs Ohio reported 61,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 64,300 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 560 shares. Citigroup owns 5,550 shares. Orbimed Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 43,499 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 57,864 shares.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,200 shares to 283,891 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 158,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,917 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 59,755 shares. Invest Counsel invested 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Interstate Bancorporation reported 32,883 shares. Colorado-based Milestone Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Leisure Mgmt reported 18,418 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 185,687 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated invested 2.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Central Bank & Tru invested in 0.19% or 15,915 shares. Stearns accumulated 0.82% or 80,444 shares. Fcg Limited Co reported 8,786 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Limited accumulated 12,170 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc reported 1.31% stake. Bath Savings reported 0.28% stake.