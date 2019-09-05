Recro Pharma (REPH) Holder Broadfin Capital Decreased Its Position by $690,150; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Stock Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 138,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 309,460 shares traded or 56.67% up from the average. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 27,292 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.72. About 771,212 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 322,615 shares to 622,615 shares, valued at $38.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 88,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Iterum Therapeutics Gains After Q4 Results; Proteostasis Therapeutics Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recro Pharma Appoints Arnaud Ajdler to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Artko Capital Thinks About Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recro Pharma (REPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 93,906 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 17,500 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 23,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Broadfin Cap Lc reported 1.91M shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 57,328 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Lp owns 950,874 shares. 12,875 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 245,589 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc reported 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 15,100 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 87,989 shares. Northern Tru owns 237,507 shares.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 90.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 12,710 shares to 49,390 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.11% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 39,912 shares. City Holdings has invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Franklin Res Inc accumulated 1.67M shares. First Bancorp, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,578 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 36,283 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 380,214 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 102,151 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation reported 283,943 shares. Bokf Na reported 14,906 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 326,087 shares. 915,177 were accumulated by Madison Invest.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 18.22 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.