Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.72 N/A -3.83 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Recro Pharma Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.1 shows that Recro Pharma Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -16.26% downside potential and a consensus price target of $8.5. Competitively the average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 133.24% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.