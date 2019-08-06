Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.50 N/A -3.27 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc.’s current beta is -0.27 and it happens to be 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Recro Pharma Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -8.90% downside potential and an average target price of $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.