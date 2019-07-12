Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

This is a contrast between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.72 N/A -3.83 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Recro Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.1 shows that Recro Pharma Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recro Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -16.26%. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential downside is -18.03%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Recro Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 45.1%. 1.3% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.