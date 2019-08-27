Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.08 N/A -3.27 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.27 beta. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -26.22%. On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 23.97% and its consensus target price is $3. The results provided earlier shows that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 12.4%. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.