Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.71 N/A -3.83 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.22 N/A -1.04 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 110.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.1 beta. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

The Current Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -16.17% downside potential and a consensus target price of $8.5.

Roughly 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.